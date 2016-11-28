Numa Welcomes New International Sales Representative

Numa is welcoming Andrew Robertson to its international sales team. Robertson will be based in Scotland and responsible for driving sales and supporting international customers in the field.

“With the further growth of Numa’s international presence, we continue to invest in supporting drillers with the latest DTH technology and best expertise available in the marketplace,” says Ralph Leonard, Numa’s president. “The addition of a drilling expert like Andrew Robertson further reinforces our strong commitment to that strategy.”

Robertson brings more than 11 years of downhole hammer and bit industry experience to Numa. Most recently, he held product and sales roles with Atlas Copco in support of the company’s DTH product line. In this position, he traveled throughout the world to support dealer sales, provide field support, handle warranty claims and assist with research and design projects.

Prior to his position with Atlas Copco, Roberston worked as a sales engineer with Numa distributor H & F Drilling in Scotland. While there, he developed first-hand experience with Numa hammers and bits by supporting drillers on jobsites throughout Europe.

“I am excited to join Numa and look forward to working with the team to deliver the world’s leading drilling technology. Having a wealth of experience in DTH drilling, I’m excited to support drillers with such a respected company that prides itself on top quality products and service,” Robertson says.

Numa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of down-hole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micro piling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.