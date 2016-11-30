Roger E. Renner Receives NGWA Fellow Designation

Roger E. Renner, MGWC, is among the first five to receive the National Ground Water Association’s (NGWA) new Fellow designation in recognition of outstanding credentials, professional accomplishments, and commitment to promoting the increased understanding of groundwater science and water well system technology.

“Roger’s service to NGWA speaks for itself and requires no other supporting documentation,” said John “Jack” W. Henrich, MGWC, CVCLD, president of Bergerson-Caswell Inc. in Maple Plain, Minn., upon submitting Renner’s nomination.

Renner, former NGWA president, is president and CEO of E.H. Renner & Sons Inc. in Elk River, Minn. Among his many groundwater industry achievements are:

Earning NGWA’s Master Groundwater Contractor (MGWC) designation, demonstrating exceptional knowledge and dedication in water well construction and pump installation

Serving on various NGWA boards, committees and task forces including the Standard Development Oversight Committee, Professional Designations Oversight Committee, Government Affairs Committee, Finance and Budget Standing Committee, and Industry Practices Committee

Leading NGWA as president in 2001

Conducting numerous educational presentations, workshops and courses on a wide variety of groundwater-related topics

Receiving NGWA’s Ross L. Oliver Award, Individual Safety Advocate Award and Standard Bearer Award

The NGWA Fellow designation will be presented to Renner during NGWA’s 2016 Groundwater Week December 6-8 in Las Vegas.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It’s comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.