MudPuppy International T06 and T08
December 5, 2016
No Comments
MudPuppy International/Tibban MFG Inc. has developed a unique pump to add to their array of products. The T06 and T08 submersible pumps are designed with Long-Life Chrome. This new design allows for high pressure carrying high solids mud transfer. In addition, it is powerful enough to move solids up a hill or long distances, and/or to power de-sander cones. www.tibban.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .