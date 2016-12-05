Product of the Week

MudPuppy International T06 and T08

Tibban
December 5, 2016
MudPuppy International/Tibban MFG Inc. has developed a unique pump to add to their array of products. The T06 and T08 submersible pumps are designed with Long-Life Chrome. This new design allows for high pressure carrying high solids mud transfer. In addition, it is powerful enough to move solids up a hill or long distances, and/or to power de-sander cones. www.tibban.com

