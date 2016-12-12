Product of the Week

Premier Silica Industrial Sand

Silica sand
December 12, 2016
Premier Silica is a provider of 99-percent quartz, high-grade industrial sand, including Colorado Silica Sand, for well pack and water/wastewater filtration applications worldwide. The sand is precisely sized, round, spherical, washed, cleaned, dried and has low acid solubility. Plants and distribution locations are throughout North America. Sand meets or exceeds AWWA A-100 and B-100 and is NSF/UL Standard 61-certified. Packaging options include Bulk, 50#, 100# and supersacks. www.premiersilica.com

