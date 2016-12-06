SJE-Rhombus Launches New PumpMaster WPS Float Switch

SJE-Rhombus has launched the SJE PumpMaster WPS float switch. It is CSA certified to meet the NSF/ANSI 61 standard for use in potable water and approved for use in tanks of 250 gallons in volume or greater per float.

The new float switch is a mechanically-activated, wide-angle float that provides direct control of pumps up to ½ horsepower at 120 VAC and 1 horsepower at 230 VAC or control applications as low as 120 VAC, 100 mA.

The float features heavy-duty contacts, an adjustable pumping range of 7-36 inches and 3 wire cable SPDT (single pole, double throw),allowing it to be wired to work in either pump down (normally open) or pump up (normally closed) applications. It is available with a 15-foot cable and external cable weight for convenient installation. The SJE PumpMaster WPS is backed by a five-year limited warranty.

SJE-Rhombus is a control solutions provider, with 40 years of expertise in pump controls for a wide variety of residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. Based in Detroit Lakes, Minn., SJE-Rhombus does business globally from seven locations across the U.S. and Asia. SJE-Rhombus is a 100-percent employee-owned, privately held company. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com.