University of Connecticut Professor Named NGWA Fellow

Amvrossios C. Bagtzoglou, Ph.D., is among the first five to receive the National Ground Water Association’s (NGWA) new Fellow designation in recognition of outstanding credentials, professional accomplishments, and commitment to promoting the increased understanding of groundwater science and water well system technology.

Bagtzoglou is a professor and head of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Connecticut.

“I believe you would be hard-pressed to find a person that better fits the profile of an NGWA Fellow than Professor Ross Bagtzoglou,” says nominator Gary A. Robbins, Ph.D., with the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Connecticut. “Ross has been involved in the groundwater field as a practitioner, researcher and educator since the late 1980s, and he has made seminal contributions to advancing the understanding of the resource.”

Bagtzoglou’s many groundwater industry accomplishments include:

Authoring and coauthoring more than 100 articles

Serving as an associate editor for several publications including Water Resources Research and the Journal of the American Water Resources Association

Participating on numerous peer-review panels for funding agencies such as the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Geological Survey National Institute of Water Resources, and European Union

Supervising the work of more than 70 undergraduate and graduate students, including 11 doctoral and five postdoctoral candidates

Being elected a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institution of Civil Engineers, and American Water Resources Association

The NGWA Fellow designation will be presented to Bagtzoglou during NGWA’s 2016 Groundwater Week Dec. 6-8 in Las Vegas.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It’s comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.