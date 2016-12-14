Latest Hydrovar VFD from Xylem Offers Streamlined Features

The fifth-generation Hydrovar is now available from Xylem. The intelligent pump controller is designed to help end users benefit from cost and energy savings while achieving optimum system performance. The new drive can reduce energy consumption of a pump by as much as 70 percent.

“A variable frequency drive (VFD) is an important component of a pump system that is designed to achieve the highest energy efficiencies, saving operators time and money,” says Wes Lobo, global business unit director for industry and agriculture at Xylem. “We’ve developed the next-generation Hydrovar to be an advanced control system with expanded capabilities, providing users in commercial/residential buildings, public utilities and general industry the most streamlined way to achieve these results.”

Capable of running systems with up to eight pumps, the new Hydrovar has multi-master functionality, enabling each individual pump to take control if one or more units or sensors are not active. The continuous booster system operation ensures reliable water pressure across various residential, industrial and commercial applications. The drive line also offers an expanded power range throughout 21 Hydrovar models, including applications for 208v electrical supply.

The fifth generation pump is compatible with Generation 4 Hydrovar and is designed to accommodate both new and retrofit installations, including premium efficient motor designs. A newly added wiring harness includes a separated wiring chamber with a dedicated cover that provides safe and easy access to the wiring, while protecting the unit’s electronic components. The clip-and-go mounting system further simplifies the direct-fitting process.

Setup and commissioning are also fast and simple, the company says. The start-up menu guides users through every step of the commissioning process, while a larger LCD display shows an expanded range of system parameters for standard motors. This functionality enables installers to manage a wider range of data, ensuring accurate programming at setup for expanded system applications ranging from closed-loop HVAC to pressure boosting for irrigation and commercial buildings.

The Hydrovar comes standard with BACnet and Modbus capabilities for seamless Building Management System (BMS) integration. Optional Wi-Fi for remote connection to the unit via any mobile device, laptop or PC is also available.

Wear and tear caused by fixed-speed operation is minimized due to innovative features, including advanced motor control software that extends the life of the equipment by reducing heat. The Hydrovar also has an embedded Current Total Harmonic Distortion (THDi) filter that lengthens the overall life of other connected equipment and prevents cables from overheating without the need for reactor filters.

“It’s common practice within the industry to oversize pumps for the application, which uses much more energy than needed for typical operation,” Lobo says. “The fifth-generation Hydrovar varies motor speed to match system demands, requiring less power for lower operational costs. Additionally, the soft start-and-stop functionality adapts operation according to system requirements, dramatically extending equipment life.”

Introduced in 1995, the Hydrovar variable speed drive has been continually updated. In addition, Xylem’s downloadable energy savings calculator can determine potential energy use and cost savings with the Hydrovar.

Xylem, based in Rye Brook, N.Y., serves the public utility, residential, commercial and agricultural markets with a variety of pump and water treatment products. The company has about 12,500 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.xyleminc.com.