Vermeer Chair Inducted into AEM Hall of Fame

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has inducted Robert L. Vermeer, chair emeritus of Vermeer Corporation, into the AEM Hall of Fame. It recognizes outstanding individuals in the off-road equipment industry and their legacy of innovation, service and leadership. Ray Hagie, founder of Hagie Manufacturing LLC, has also been inducted into the 2016 Hall of Fame.

“AEM is proud and privileged to honor the pioneering individuals who have invented, managed, built and led the off-road equipment industry,” says AEM President Dennis Slater. “Their vision and dedication have contributed significantly to the growth and strength of our industry and economic progress and quality of life around the world, and their legacy serves as an inspiration for our leaders of tomorrow.”

AEM Hall of Fame inductees have been evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts on five criteria that are vital to the health of the off-road equipment manufacturing industry: 1) innovation, 2) industry contributions, 3) leadership, 4) corporate citizenship/social responsibility and 5) sustainability. Honorees are publicly announced and celebrated during special ceremonies at AEM’s annual conference and take their place of honor in AEM’s Hall of Fame.

With an intense focus on the well-being of his team, Robert “Bob” Vermeer continued the legacy of bringing innovative processes to Vermeer Corporation that were integral in expanding the business to where it is today.

Under Vermeer’s leadership, sales at the company grew nearly 13 times. He initiated a program to evaluate and coach dealers to higher levels of performance through improved customer relationships. He oversaw key advancements in finance that improved equipment availability and allowed dealers to stock inventory globally, ultimately growing business domestically and outside the United States. Vermeer also challenged his team members to expedite processes which resulted in huge productivity improvements.

Vermeer spearheaded numerous employee and community service programs including the Vermeer Chaplain Program, the Vermeer Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program and the Vermeer Spirit of Caring Award. To stay connected to the pulse of the Vermeer people, he emphasized an open-door policy expectation of his leadership. He regularly walks the production floor and is said to have a sincere interest in every person he meets.

Active within the industry and community, Vermeer has served as chair of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and the Iowa Business Council. In addition, he has been a member of, and served as an officer for, several boards, including Central College Board of Trustees, Dordt College Board, Calvin Theological Seminary Board of Trustees and the Pella Chamber of Commerce.

Vermeer started his career at Vermeer in 1974, later assumed CEO responsibilities, and served as chairman of the Vermeer Board of Directors beginning in 1989. He has been involved in all aspects of the business and strategy in support of the long-term health and growth of Vermeer.

Ray Hagie never intended on bringing to market the world’s first self-propelled sprayer in 1947. In 1933, the Iowa State College graduate returned to his family farm and decided to experiment with hybrid seed corn. A drought hit and the hybrids withstood the challenge and so did Ray, leading to the opening of Hagie’s Hybrids seed corn plant in 1944.

As the agricultural industry experienced a labor shortage during WWII, Ray’s entrepreneurial spirit struck again. He developed a self-propelled “personnel carrier” to help reduce the painstaking time and fatigue associated with detasseling corn. In years to follow, Hagie Manufacturing earned a reputation as an industry innovator by providing the market with new solutions for evolving farming needs.

Vermeer Corporation manufactures underground construction, surface mining, tree care, environmental and agricultural equipment. The equipment is backed by localized customer service and support provided by independent dealers around the world. To learn more, visit www.vermeer.com.