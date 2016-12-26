Liebherr LRH 600
December 26, 2016
No Comments
The LRH 600 piling rig offers easy assembly by means of pin connections. A high degree of stability is ensured through the lattice boom. It covers some of the most common processes in deep foundations applications. In addition to piling work with a hammer or a vibrator, applications include drilling operations with continuous flight auger or down-the-hole hammer, as well as diverse procedures for soil improvement such as soil mixing and cutter soil mixing. www.liebherr.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .