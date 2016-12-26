Product of the Week

Liebherr LRH 600

Liebherr
December 26, 2016
The LRH 600 piling rig offers easy assembly by means of pin connections. A high degree of stability is ensured through the lattice boom.  It covers some of the most common processes in deep foundations applications. In addition to piling work with a hammer or a vibrator, applications include drilling operations with continuous flight auger or down-the-hole hammer, as well as diverse procedures for soil improvement such as soil mixing and cutter soil mixing. www.liebherr.com

