Atlas Copco Simba S7 Brings Flexibility, Precision to Mining

Atlas Copco is touting the ability of its Simba S7 long-hole drilling rig’s ability to operate precisely in tough conditions, including small to medium drifts. It is designed to bring flexibility to underground operations, which can be increased with add-on automated features.

Modular automation allows drillers to choose from a range of features beginning with ABC Regular, a one-hole automation system. ABC Regular enables options like Drill Plan Handling and Void Detection, and the Extractor for greater control throughout more of the drilling process in broken rock conditions, even fully automated drilling.

Full automation offers the greatest enhancement in overall productivity by maintaining optimum drilling parameters for every hole in the pattern, as well as allowing operations to continue through shift changes and breaks.

“The concept is the winning combination of our RCS control system, the rig’s integrated angle instrument and its automated software options. Together they make it possible for the rig to adapt according to rock condition, drilling highly precise holes,” says Mikael Larslin, Atlas Copco product manager for the Simba S7.

Available globally in all markets, the Simba S7 completes the Atlas Copco Simba range, offering a production drilling rig to fit most any mining application.

