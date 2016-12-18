CME’s Roger Eisler Dies at Age 76

Close to year after retiring from Central Mine Equipment Company (CME) Roger Eisler passed away Nov. 20, 2016 in Somerset, Penn., at the age of 76.

Eisler was well known in the drilling industry, particularly in the Northeast, where he represented CME for almost 37 years. He placed CME equipment with many companies throughout the region and, along the way, made many friends.

Prior to working with CME, Eisler had his own coal exploration drilling company, R.J. Eisler Drilling. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed golf and playing cards at the Somerset Country Club where he was a past board member. He was a member of F & AM Lodge 358, the Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of the Somerset Jaycees.

Eisler was a father, a friend and an asset to the drilling industry who will be missed, CME says.

