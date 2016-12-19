DFI Presents First Round of President’s Awards

John Wolosick, P.E., president of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) and director of engineering at Hayward Baker, presented four President’s Awards at a luncheon during the DFI International Conference on Deep Foundations, Seepage Control and Remediation in New York City in October.

The newly-established award is given at the discretion of the DFI president to recognize the efforts and service of DFI members to advance the work of the organization.

This year’s awards were presented to:

Lori Simpson, P.E., G.E., Langan Treadwell Rollo and chair of DFI’s Codes and Standards Committee, who led the multi-society effort to improve building codes and foundation practices.

Gary Seider, P.E., Hubbell Chance Civil Products and chair of DFI’s Helical Piles and Tiebacks Committee, who leads his committee on projects including industry-funded seismic research, and the development of a design guide, guide specifications, an engineering training course and an annual seminar.

Victor Donald, Terracon and chair of DFI’s Subsurface Characterization for Deep Foundations Committee, who contributed the lion’s share of work to the American Institute of Architects (AIA) document to combat the low bid process for selecting geotechnical engineers.

Bob Simpson, P.E., Loadtest and a member of the DFI Testing and Evaluation Committee, who conceived the idea and developed a detailed script and storyboard for a video outlining static load testing.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.