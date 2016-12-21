Cascade Acquires National EWP Environmental Division

Cascade Environmental Holdings, LLC (Cascade) has acquired the Environmental Drilling Division of National Exploration, Wells & Pumps (National EWP). As a part of the purchase, Cascade is welcoming a distinguished team of licensed drillers and experienced field crews. The business deal expands Cascade’s fleet of drilling rigs and specialty equipment throughout the western region.

“National has earned the trust of their clients through hard work and dedication,” says Tim Smith, CEO of Cascade. “Our shared commitment to safety and reliable service will not change. With this acquisition, clients have greater access to local experience across all the drilling technologies and service lines. Our deep bench of expertise is readily accessible to bring solutions to challenging sites.”

National EWP provides a full range of environmental and geotechnical drilling services throughout the western U.S., including environmental sampling, well installation, development, rehabilitation and abandonment. The acquisition includes National EWP’s offices in Montclair, Calif.; Woodland, Calif.; Richmond, Calif.; Peralta, N.M.; and Las Vegas; and environmental fleet assets and personnel from the Gilbert, Ariz., location. The group will operate under Cascade Drilling, L.P. National EWP will retain its mining, water and energy operations under its own brand identity.

Cascade Drilling L.P. is a provider of environmental and infrastructure drilling, in situ remediation applications and high-resolution site characterization technologies. Ranked a Top 200 ENR Environmental Services firm, Cascade is a nationwide contractor with expert technical capabilities and fleet licensed to work in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.cascadedrilling.com.