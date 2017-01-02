Torquato Drilling Silver Bullet PDC Bits
Torquato Drilling Accessories Inc. of Old Forge, Penn., is a global source for genuine Silver Bullet PDC Bits and Hole Openers. Its Silver Bullet PDC Bits are used in a variety of applications, from water well drilling and geothermal loop installation to mining, construction and HDD. Features include solid premium grade alloy steel body, five- and six-blade designs that work well with high-speed drilling motors, compact profile design for directional drilling applications, large junk slots for maximum flushing, and serrated tungsten carbide inserts to prevent gauge water. www.torquato.com
