IGSHPA 2017 Conference to Take Place in Denver

IGHSPA has announced its 2017 ground source heat pump conference and expo, scheduled for March 14-16 in Denver, at the Crowne Plaza Denver International Airport Convention Center.

With a new start day, expanded breakout session slots and dedicated expo hours, the upcoming event aims to provide attendees with the tools and information needed to ensure business success.

Additions to the 2017 conference include a mix of industry case studies, technical how-to’s and tools to enhance marketing and financing during sessions. There will also be a dedicated research track with academic researchers from all over the world, presenting the latest research findings in the ground-source heat pump industry, and an awards dinner highlighting innovating industry applications, special member achievements and exemplary innovative supporters.

Training opportunities March 13-14 include the following workshops: Accredited Installer, Certified Geothermal Inspector, Certified GeoExchange Designer (with or without certification), Driller’s CVCLD Prep, and Residential Designer. In addition to the two-day training courses are three new short courses available March 13: Direct Exchange Installer, Open Loop Geothermal System, and Understanding Grouting Applications and Innovations. Conference registration fees are included with any training registration.

The Expo will feature a variety of geothermal community representatives including drillers, distributors, manufacturers and contractors. Expo hall admission is free to the public. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 15, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 16.

Conference sponsors are platinum sponsor WaterFurnace International, silver sponsor EarthLinked Technologies Inc., and bronze sponsors AWEB Supply, Geo Excel, and North American Technician Excellence.

Established in 1987, IGSHPA is an association of companies, professionals and users dedicated to promoting the science, utility and use of geothermal ground-source heating and cooling technology. IGSHPA is an outreach unit of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University. For more information about the 2017 IGSHPA Conference and Expo, contact Erin Portman at erin@igshpa.org or register at www.igshpaconference.com.