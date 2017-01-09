LogitEasy Software

Product of the Week

LogitEasy is free online boring log software that can be used on tablet computers in the field. It logs soil borings and creates report-quality environmental and geotechnical boring and well logs. Premium, pay-as-you-go services include advanced logging functionality, gINT and LogPlot templates, and digital data files. The mission of LogitEasy is to help geotechnical and environmental consultants improve geological logging and borgin log preparation capabilities. www.logiteasy.com

