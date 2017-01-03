California Water District Considers WRT Chromium Removal

Onsite pilot testing was recently conducted on Water Remediation Technology’s (WRT) proprietary selective metals reduction (SMR) process, in cooperation with the Mission Springs Water District in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. Discussions are currently underway regarding a full-scale installation at their well 29 site.

WRT touts its SMR process for the removal of chromium and other metals as a highly cost effective and environmentally responsible choice for removing chromium from drinking water and the community. The process is designed to provide an affordable, operator-friendly solution for removal of chromium 6.

The SMR process removes chromium by passing contaminated water through a fluidized bed of proprietary WRT SMR Media, which facilitates simultaneous reduction, oxidation and precipitation. A final filtration step completes the treatment process. Solids from the filter are settled and thickened for solid waste disposal by WRT.

The treatment process is developed to be simpler to operate than ion-exchange treatment processes that require brine regeneration of the treatment media. It produces no liquid treatment residuals.

Water Remediation Technology LLC, based in Arvada, Colo., is a water treatment company that specializes in removing radioactive radium, uranium and other select contaminants from water or wastewater. WRT provides cost-effective, long-term and complete solutions to safely handle and remove treatment residuals in an environmentally sound manner. For more information, visit www.wrtnet.com.