Next-Generation Numa Hammers Offer Faster Penetration Rates

Numa has released a new generation of its Patriot 60 and Patriot 65 hammers. Both drilling tools provide increased reliability, enhanced performance and faster penetration rates than previous versions.

“The new generation of the Patriot 60 and Patriot 65 hammers was designed with direct feedback from drillers,” says Numa President Ralph Leonard. “Numa took drillers’ input and created the new generation to deliver fast and reliable drilling in demanding applications around the globe.”

The Patriot 60 hammer is designed for water well, construction, oil and gas, utility, quarry and mining drilling applications where contractors are not looking to run a heavy-duty version. The hammer features a reversible case and operates at a higher pressure than its previous version. Tests have shown the hammer to have a higher BPM and it drills consistently against back pressures, like water in the hole.

The Patriot 60 has a 5.5-inch outside diameter and runs QL60 shank bits capable of drilling holes 6 to 8 ¾ inches in diameter. A version of the Patriot 60 is also available for 360 shank bits.

The Patriot 65 is a heavy-duty hammer designed specifically for the quarry, mining and construction industries where ground conditions warrant. The hammer boasts a thicker, reversible case but also produces the highest BPM of all Numa hammers. The Patriot 65 comes standard with back out carbides on the topside of the backhead to aid in recovery in the event of hole collapses. An additional option is carbide weld chucks for improved wear in highly abrasive formations.

The Patriot 65 has a 5.75-inch outside diameter and runs QL60 shank bits capable of drilling hole 6 ¼ to 8 ¾ inches in diameter.

Numa specializes in the design and manufacturing of downhole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micro piling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.