Doosan Offering Quieter, More Fuel Efficient Generators

Doosan Portable Power has announced three newly-designed mobile generator models: G25, G50 and G70.

“The Doosan powertrain allows our Doosan Portable Power authorized dealer network to provide end-to-end service and full warranty support, offering customers the advantages of a single source for all maintenance and repairs,” says Todd Howe, global generator product manager, Doosan Portable Power.

G25, G50 and G70 mobile generator features, based on customer input, aim to improve operator experience. The newly packaged Tier 4 Final–compliant generators offer improved fuel efficiency and extended runtimes.

The G25, G50 and G70 are the first mobile generators equipped with Doosan-built engines — the D18, D24 and D34 respectively. The high-performance engines are built to ensure reliable operation in extreme conditions. The D18 and D24 engines are designed with a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) aftertreatment system, which Doosan touts as virtually maintenance-free. The D34 engine consists of DOC with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment.

Another customer-driven feature of the G25, G50 and G70 is increased onboard fuel capacity for runtimes in excess of 24 hours at any load factor. An optional 48-hour runtime solution is available on the G25 and G70 models. The generators are also quieter than previous models, most notably the G25, which features sound levels of 63 dBA.

“These multipurpose generator models are popular rental items, especially for general construction and event applications where extended runtime without refueling and low sound levels are required,” Howe says.

The generators also feature enhanced controls for simplified operation. The new Doosan engine controller includes a backlit LCD screen for easy viewing of common parameters. Analog gauges allow at-a-glance monitoring for operator convenience. Fault codes are displayed in simple text for faster diagnostics and troubleshooting. The new controls are also designed to allow integration of a variety of telematics packages for customers that desire remote monitoring capability.

The generators also include a dual-frequency feature that allows an operator to select 50 Hz or 60 Hz, dependent upon the application, and a multi-voltage selection switch.

Doosan Portable Power is a member of Doosan Infracore Construction Equipment, a global alliance of the construction equipment businesses of Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. and its affiliates. Doosan Portable Power has more than 100 years of manufacturing expertise and application experience. The product line includes generators, air compressors, light towers and light compaction equipment. Doosan Portable Power is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina. For more information, visit doosanportablepower.com.