DFI Kicks off 2017 With New Committee Chairs

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) has announced that four of its 18 technical committees have new committee chairs starting this year.

Daniel Stevenson, P.E., of Berkel and Company Contractors, is the new chair of the Codes and Standards Committee, following Lori A. Simpson of Langan Engineering and Environmental Services, who has joined the DFI Board of Trustees.

Stevenson is the chief structural engineer at Berkel, where he specializes in the design of structural building systems, excavation support systems and pile foundation systems. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Maryland and his master’s in civil engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. Stevenson is a registered professional engineer in 13 states and has been a member of the Codes and Standards Committee since 2011.

Chris Ramsey, P.E., of Amec Foster Wheeler Environmental & Infrastructure, is the incoming chair of the Deep Foundations for Landslides/Slope Stabilization Committee, following Vern Schaefer, Ph.D., P.E., of Iowa State University. Ramsey is the team lead of Amec Foster Wheeler’s geostructural design group, part of the infrastructure engineering design division. As senior engineer, he performs foundation and pile cap design, deep foundation designs, ground modification, underpinning, permanent and temporary retaining wall and shoring designs, finite element analyses, slope stability analyses, and designs for repair. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati and is a licensed professional engineer in Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. Ramsey is a past president of the ASCE Cincinnati Section and former chair of the ASCE Cincinnati Section geotechnical group.

Ben Vance, P.E., of Strata, is the new chair of the Driven Pile Committee, following Andrew Verity of Terracon, who has joined the DFI Educational Trust Board of Trustees. At Strata, Vance serves as a project manager of civil and geotechnical engineering, with expertise in retaining walls, support of excavation, slope stability, settlement, shallow foundations, rock bolts, liquefaction, geogrids and geosynthetics, driven piles, pile driveability, ground improvement, and predicting and mitigating stress on utilities. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from California Polytechnic State University, and is a registered professional engineer in Washington, California and Colorado.

David Miller, P.E., of ADM Consulting, succeeds Dennis Boehm of Hayward Baker as the chair of the Soil Mixing Committee. Miller has three decades of experience in the contracting business, specializing in deep soil mixing and other geotechnical projects in the U.S., and international projects on jet grouting, deep and shallow soil mixing, and other ground improvement and cutoff wall technologies. He has a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the University of Texas and is a registered professional engineer in Texas. Miller has been a longstanding member of the Soil Mixing Committee and has served as the ADSC Soil Mixing Committee Chair.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.