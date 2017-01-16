RockBuster International R100
The RockBuster R100 portable drilling rig comes with an onboard mud pump that is hydraulically powered on its own circuit. RockBuster machines can use water or air (not more than 600 psi). The swivel is re-packable and re-buildable, and the rill is set up to use 10-foot sections of drill rod, at just over 2 inches OD. RockBuster International manufactures and sells portable water well drilling rigs and equipment. The rigs are built in Jewett, Texas. In addition to the R100, RockBuster manufactures the R77 trailer-mounted rig, the R100C— the R100 mounted onto a steel track undercarriage — and the R100T which is built to be mounted onto a suitable truck. www.rockbuster.com
