Atlas Copco Symmetrix
January 23, 2017
Atlas Copco’s Symmetrix casing advancement system is a concentric drilling system with retrievable pilot bits for holes 3 to 48 inches in diameter. A flexible system, it can be used on down-the-hole or top hammer rigs and can drill in any direction in nearly any ground condition. From anchoring to slope stabilization to micropiling, the foundation engineering solution is designed to get the job done. www.atlascopco.us
