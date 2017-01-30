Nidec SineWave Optimized
January 30, 2017
No Comments
While standard efficient motors can no longer be manufactured, Nidec says many groundwater pumping applications are still best served by constant speed motors; others require variable speed. Nidec Motor Corporation stocks two Nema Premium efficient VHS product lines from 7½ to 600 horsepower — inverter duty and the new U.S. Motors brand SineWave Optimized. Sinewave Optimized motors provide a lower cost alternative to inverter duty for constant speed pumping applications. www.nidec-motor.com
