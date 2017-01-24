API Applauds Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipeline Revival

Jack Gerard, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, commended President Donald J. Trump on his signing paperwork Tuesday reviving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Both pipelines were rejected by the administration of President Barrack Obama.

"We are pleased to see the new direction being taken by this administration to recognize the importance of our nation's energy infrastructure by restoring the rule of law in the permitting process that's critical to pipelines and other infrastructure projects," Gerard said. "Critical energy infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access Pipelines will help deliver energy to American consumers and businesses safely and efficiently.

"The United States is leading the world in the production and refining of oil and natural gas and in the reduction of carbon emissions which are near 20-year lows. We look forward to working with the Trump administration on putting in place policies to continue our nation's energy leadership that will benefit American consumers and workers, while protecting the environment."

API is a national trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry, which supports 9.8 million U.S. jobs and 8 percent of the U.S. economy. API's more than 625 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms. They provide most of the nation's energy and are backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 30 million Americans. To learn more about API, visit www.api.org.