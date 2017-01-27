Columnist, Longtime Drilling Professional Howard ‘Porky’ Cutter Dies

Howard “Porky” Cutter, a colorful character, driller and longtime National Driller columnist, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at home. He was 80.

Mr. Cutter was active in the industry, and was the fourth person to achieve the National Ground Water Associations prestigious Master Ground Water Contractor (MGWC) certification in 1983.

He was a second-generation driller in both oil & gas and water well drilling, having learned a lot of the trade from his father, Ellis Earl “Porky” Cutter. He was a native of Oklahoma, living most of his childhood near Covington and spending time also in Marshal and Enid. He founded Cutter & Dad Drilling Company after leaving the Marshal area. Following the death of his father, Mr. Cutter moved to Virginia Beach, Va., and formed Drilling Consultants International to teach the trade to water well drilling to students around the world.

Mr. Cutter is survived by his wife, Bessie (Bess) Mackie-Cutter; sons Randall (Randy) Cutter of Norfolk, Va., and Chris “Piglet” Cutter of Virginia Beach, Va.; and grandsons Randall Cutter Jr. and Howard Anthony Cutter, both of Hickory, N.C.

Porky was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Cindy Lynn Cutter.

Services will be held at Unity Church of Tidewater, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Flowers may be sent to the church, 5580 Shell Road; Virginia Beach, VA, 23455, by 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.