First Round of 2017 Goulds Training Courses Announced

Goulds Water Technology (GWT) has released its 2017, first quarter Factory School and e-Learning courses, and WebEx training schedule. The company encourages water industry professionals to enroll to learn about the latest advancements in residential, commercial and agricultural applications.

“When out on the job, many Factory School participants become teachers and show their colleagues how to install or troubleshoot pumps and accessories,” says Tom Stephan, GWT training manager. “Our curriculum provides extensive hands-on experience so water industry professionals feel confident addressing and solving water technology demands.”

GWT Factory School training courses are held at the state-of-the-art Campbell Education Center laboratory in Seneca Falls, N.Y., where students learn using actual installations and gain valuable troubleshooting skills. Each course covers the breadth of the GWT product line and related systems, and is available for distributors, dealers, engineers and OEMs with at least one year of industry experience.

An extension of the GWT Factory School, GWT’s e-Learning virtual education program is modified for individual comprehension. Students can enroll in two courses — basic water systems training and variable frequency drives — that contain videos and interactive online resources.

Online WebEx training seminars can be accessed globally and are intended to provide water professionals with up-to-date product information, troubleshooting support and other training to help grow their business. Each training seminar is approximately one hour long.

GWT Factory School First Quarter Class Schedule

Residential Water System Product Application and Troubleshooting School: March 6-9

Variable Speed Drive Product and Application School: March 27-30

GWT Factory School First Quarter Online WebEx Training Schedule

No registration necessary; online courses take place at 2 p.m. EST.

Corrosion Basics: Feb. 6

Sizing and Selecting a Residential Effluent System: Feb. 8

Typical Causes of Vertical Turbine Failure: Feb. 24

VFD Sizing and Selection Considerations: March 6

Overview of Aquavar SOLO2 Variable Frequency Drive (VFD): March 10

Commercial Product Overview: March 17

Overview of Fifth Generation HYDROVAR: March 20

Troubleshooting Basics: March 27

Overview of AC Product Offering: April 5

For more than 30 years, the Goulds Water Technology Factory School has educated thousands of water industry professionals about the latest advancements in commercial, residential and agricultural applications. For course descriptions or to learn how to register, visit www.goulds.com/factory-school.