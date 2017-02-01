Numa to Showcase Drilling Hammers, Bits at CONEXPO 2017

Numa, a manufacturer of downhole hammers and bits, will be attending CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017. The event will take place March 7-11 in Las Vegas. Numa will be located in Central Hall 3-5, Booth C31610 with experienced staff on hand to meet with current and prospective customers and partners.

A full range of DTH hammers and bits for drilling holes 3½ to 48 inches in diameter will be on display. Numa says its DTH products have proven to outdistance competitive hammers and bits in speed and longevity with each model designed for specific types of applications. The drilling tools are designed to give crews flexibility in product offering. A cutaway hammer will be on hand to give attendees the chance to see internal DTH hammer components and how it operates down the hole.

Numa’s Super Jaws overburden bits will also be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Super Jaws bits are designed with an aim to offer dependable performance and longevity for simultaneously drilling and casing holes in unconsolidated ground conditions of overburden, boulders or bedrock. Its unique wing design allows Super Jaws to retract back into the guide body when drilling is complete for extraction of all tooling while leaving the casing in place. There is no reverse rotation required, nor any expensive rings, Numa says. Super Jaws bits can drill hole sizes 5½ to 42 inches in diameter.

Super Jaws bits are available in two versions. One version utilizes a drive shoe welded to the front of the casing. As the bit advances, the casing is advanced at the same rate due to the drive shoulder on the guide body contacting the drive shoe welded to the casing. The Super Jaws ND version allows the use of thick wall casing or thick wall threaded casing. The guide body has no drive shoulder and the casing is advanced via a casing hammer, duplex diverter or dual rotary.

Numa specializes in the design and manufacturing of downhole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micropiling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.