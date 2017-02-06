Vanair Drill Compressor Modules
February 6, 2017
No Comments
The Vanair Drill Compressor modules are a compact solution to limited space requirements on drilling rigs. Available in a wide range of capacities, Vanair's full line of drill modules are designed and built to meet the rigorous demands of water well, geothermal, oil, gas and blasthole drilling. Models include the DR435 + DR500, DR500HF and DR600XP and the drill module line provides big air of up to 1250 cfm and 500 psi. www.vanair.com
