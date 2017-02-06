Product of the Week

Vanair Drill Compressor Modules

Vanair POW
February 6, 2017
KEYWORDS Vanair
Reprints
No Comments

The Vanair Drill Compressor modules are a compact solution to limited space requirements on drilling rigs. Available in a wide range of capacities, Vanair's full line of drill modules are designed and built to meet the rigorous demands of water well, geothermal, oil, gas and blasthole drilling. Models include the DR435 + DR500, DR500HF and DR600XP and the drill module line provides big air of up to 1250 cfm and 500 psi. www.vanair.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.