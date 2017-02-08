Civil Engineering Students Awarded DFI Scholarship

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust has awarded two of three 2017 Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Legacy Scholarships. The fund was established in 2015 with a $200,000 donation from Langan Engineering & Environmental Services, and an additional contribution of $102,000 from principals of Langan.

The fund, which provides scholarships to civil engineering students focusing on geotechnical and/or environmental engineering, includes three scholarships honoring former distinguished members of Langan:

The Bernard F. Langan Scholarship at Purdue University

The Dennis J. Leary Memorial Scholarship at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

The Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering

The 2017 recipient of the $5,000 Bernard F. Langan Scholarship at Purdue is Venkata Sakleshpur, a Ph.D. candidate in civil engineering. His research topic is Analysis of Direct and Mixed (Piled) MSE Abutments.

The 2017 recipient of the $5,000 Donald J. Murphy Memorial Scholarship at NYU Tandon School of Engineering is Julia Langewis, a fifth-year undergraduate student studying civil engineering and mathematics. She is interested in environmental engineering and worked for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water and Sewer Operations last summer.

The 2017 Dennis J. Leary Memorial Scholarship at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will be awarded in the spring. Donations to the Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Legacy Scholarship Fund can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.