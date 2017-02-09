Goulds Offering New Cast Iron Sump Pump

Goulds Water Technology (GWT) is offering a new cast-iron sump pump, the GSP0511 ½ horsepower model. It is designed to protect homes from water damage.

The new ½ horsepower model is an extension of GWT’s GSP series, featuring the same cast-iron body, corrosion-resistant fasteners, oil-cooled motor, thermoplastic impeller and a cast iron base for this model. The compact unit is specifically designed for basement draining, water transfer, dewatering and filtered effluent.

The pump is available as an automatic version with a built-in vertical float switch or a manual version. With the help of thermal overload protection, the pump is able to protect against over-heating. Its design includes a built-in vent hole to prevent an air-lock condition.

With what Goulds touts as a premium silicon carbide seal design, the GSP0511 provides protection against sand and abrasive damage. Its cast-iron suction strainer encompasses the base of the pump to protect from possible debris entry, while the corrosion-resistant hardware offers solid durability.

The GSP series is approved for residential use and is tested and approved to CSA/UL standards.

Goulds Water Technology manufactures centrifugal and turbine pumps, controllers, variable frequency drives, and accessories for agricultural, building trades, commercial and light industrial water and wastewater applications. To learn more, go to www.goulds.com.