Charity Drilling Foundation Touches Nearly 18,000 People

Franklin Electric’s Franklin Wells for the World Foundation (FWWF) was hard at work in 2017, providing clean drinking water in Africa. Through the installation of water wells that utilize Franklin Electric products, the foundation has touched more than 100,000 people.

Over the past year, five projects spanning across five different countries in Africa were completed, reaching nearly 18,000 people. FWWF is proud to report its most recent water well installations.

Completed 2016 Water Well Projects:

St. Leonard School, Mpingi, Uganda

Bujjo School, Mpingi, Uganda

Soimet Community, Nakuru, Kenya

Jabulani Primary School, Northern Matabele Land, Zimbabwe

Habu Community, Botswana

Clean, safe drinking water is a luxury that is often taken for granted. At two of the FWWF installations in the central African community of Mpingi, Uganda, the children at St. Leonard and Bujjo Schools have been living without clean water and water sanitation since birth. Many deaths in the community of children under age five were due to water-related diseases. Since the installation of Franklin Electric's solar-powered water pumping system, the 7,400 residents of the Mpingi village have access to safe drinking water.

The affected schools are now experiencing increased enrollment since students can now spend more energy on learning as opposed to searching for water. The students are now less likely to drop out, become orphans, or suffer from water-related diseases, Franklin says.

In addition to providing access to clean water, FWWF supports the communities with civil work during the project, post-installation service, and assistance with the creation of feeding programs to sustain the village going forward.

Franklin Electric offers an array of systems and components for moving water and automotive fuels. It serves residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and municipal customers around the world. For more information, visit www.franklin-electric.com.