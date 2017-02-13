Product of the Week

Sonic Drill Corporation SDC-390

Sonic Corp
February 13, 2017
KEYWORDS Sonic Drill Corporation
Reprints
No Comments

Sonic Drill Corporation’s SDC-390 is a tough, powerful, rubber-track-mounted sonic drill rig that provides 225 horsepower of drilling performance.  Utilizing a full-sized Sonicor 50K drill head, the company touts its dependability and strength to take on most challenging projects.  With 14 feet of drill head travel and a 90-degree tilt, it is designed to allow the flexibility needed to work in difficult sites. Options include manual and automated rod handling.  www.sonic-drill.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.