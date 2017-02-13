Sonic Drill Corporation SDC-390
Sonic Drill Corporation’s SDC-390 is a tough, powerful, rubber-track-mounted sonic drill rig that provides 225 horsepower of drilling performance. Utilizing a full-sized Sonicor 50K drill head, the company touts its dependability and strength to take on most challenging projects. With 14 feet of drill head travel and a 90-degree tilt, it is designed to allow the flexibility needed to work in difficult sites. Options include manual and automated rod handling. www.sonic-drill.com
