Franklin Electric SubDrive Connect and MonoDrive Connect

February 20, 2017
Franklin Electric’s SubDrive Connect and MonoDrive Connect variable frequency drives provide constant water pressure. They incorporate the 5-horsepower SubDrive50 Connect. The constant pressure drive can run a 3-horsepower, single-phase motor. It also includes the standard Enhanced Features software package with analog pressure transducer with user selectable set point, moisture sensor, and system run and fault relays. The FE Connect Wi-Fi app features drawdown, an auxiliary control input and built-in duplex alternator. www.franklinwater.com

