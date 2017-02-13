Houston Groundwater Pro Receives NGWA CGWP Designation

The National Ground Water Association’s (NGWA) Certified Groundwater Professional (CGWP) designation has been awarded to R. Jeffrey Davis, PE, with LBG-Guyton Associates in Houston.

With more than 23 years of experience in groundwater consulting, including at the international level, Davis is distinguished for his work in groundwater modeling. He is also a skilled training provider on a variety of groundwater topics, translating his knowledge to both the new and the experienced professional. As a professional engineer, Davis is licensed to practice in multiple states. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering from Brigham Young University.

An active NGWA member, Davis co-leads its Groundwater Modeling Advisory Panel’s Model Applications Working Group, participates on the Subcommittee on Groundwater for the Advisory Committee on Water Information, and represents the Association on the Subcommittee on Spatial Water Data.

Davis also belongs to the:

Utah Ground Water Association, where he serves as technical representative of the board

Utah Mining Association as an environmental committee member

Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration

NGWA’s CGWP designation was started in 1986 for scientists and engineers, and is designed to represent those individuals who are at the top of their fields and strive for the highest level of professionalism. Candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a groundwater-related, applied science field, have professional experience related to groundwater equal to a minimum of one year of full-time employment, commit to abide by NGWA’s seven canons of professional practice, and maintain certification via required continuing education.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It’s comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.