NGWA Bestows CGWP Designation to Arizona PE

Gregory J. Bell, PE, of Arizona, has earned the National Ground Water Association’s (NGWA) Certified Groundwater Professional (CGWP) designation.

With more than 30 years of experience in energy production, specializing in coalbed methane and unconventional natural gas development, Bell has had a career closely tied to groundwater resources. He is currently involved with the exploration and development of sustainable-energy minerals, including graphite and lithium.

Along with his newly earned CGWP, Bell holds the designation of professional engineer in multiple states. He received his master’s degree in chemical and petroleum engineering from the University of Wyoming.

A member of NGWA, Bell also has the distinction of being a 25-year member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, as well as being a member of the Arizona Hydrological Society, Arizona Water Association, and the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists.

NGWA’s CGWP designation was started in 1986 for scientists and engineers, and is designed to represent those individuals who are at the top of their fields and strive for the highest level of professionalism. Candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a groundwater-related, applied science field, have professional experience related to groundwater equal to a minimum of one year of full-time employment, commit to abide by NGWA’s seven canons of professional practice, and maintain certification via required continuing education.

NGWA is a nonprofit that supports responsible development, management and use of water resources. It’s comprised of groundwater professionals ranging from contractors to equipment manufacturers to scientists and engineers. For more information, visit www.ngwa.org.