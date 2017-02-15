Wilo Offering More NSF Certified Groundwater Pump Products

Wilo USA, a provider of pumps and pump solutions has expanded its groundwater range and NSF certified products.

The full offering of Wilo 4-inch motors, and TWI and TWU pump ends, are now NSF/ANSI 61 certified, which is required for products to be used in drinking water or low lead applications. Wilo also covers the full range of 4- to 10-inch stainless steel submersible pumps, with additional model, material and motor configurations in sizes up to 24 inches.

Wilo eXpert, another part of the expansion, is an exclusive paperless dealer program, which grants access to special offers, training and branded material. “I am very excited to offer our Wilo eXpert Dealer program. It will really give exclusive access to those who register,” says Matthew Beasley, director of groundwater for the Americas.

Wilo's Groundwater division provides submersible pumps and accessories for water supply from water wells, agriculture, dewatering and industrial applications.

For more information on Wilo groundwater pricing and programs, visit www.wilo-usa.com.