Water-Right Hires New Field Manager of Dealer Group

Water-Right is welcoming Erik Koglin as field manager of Clear Choice Water Group (CCWG), the company's professional-level dealer group.

“I am most eager to spend time getting to know our dealers and what makes each of their businesses successful,” Koglin says. “Much like the water they treat on a daily basis, each dealer is unique and has a success story to share.”

Koglin has spent his career within the water industry, working for Pentair in product management and as a territory sales manager for the Midwest, where he serviced water treatment OEMS, distributors and helped dealers grow their businesses.

When away from work, Koglin enjoys spending time “up north” at his family’s cabin and watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Water-Right has been manufacturing water treatment systems for residential and commercial applications since 1963. They support a factory-trained, nationwide network of water treatment professionals, wholesalers and distributors, including a growing international market. Water-Right manufactures all of its products in the U.S. For more information, go to www.water-rightgroup.com.