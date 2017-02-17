First DFI Manuel Fine Scholarships Awarded

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust has awarded its first Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarships. Patrick Marquis, a graduate student pursuing an M.S. in civil engineering at the University of Toronto, and Daniel Currie, an undergraduate civil engineering student at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, are the recipients. The awards are $2,000.

The Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund was established in 2013 with donations from Bermingham Foundation Solutions, where Fine was employed for 23 years, the Heavy Construction Association of Ontario, the Heavy Construction Association of Toronto and the Ontario Association of Foundation Specialists.

The fund honors Manuel Fine, who served the DFI for 24 years in many roles, including trustee, president, executive director, managing editor of “Deep Foundations” magazine, and as publisher of the “DFI Journal.” The fund will provide scholarships only for civil engineering students attending universities in the Province of Ontario. Fine is a graduate of the University of Toronto.

Donations to the Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund can be made online at www.dfitrust.org.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.