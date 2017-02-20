Boart Longyear Attending PDAC 2017

Boart Longyear is attending and exhibiting at this year’s PDAC international convention and trade show. The mineral industry event will take place March 5-8, in Toronto, Canada.

“We are looking forward to talking with PDAC attendees about some of our most recent product innovations,” says Monika Portman, director of product management and marketing. “For more than 125 years, we have been focused on developing products suited for a variety of applications that help clients work safer and more productively. We’re excited to feature these products and solutions at PDAC 2017.”

The following Boart Longyear products will be on display at booth 101:

LF160 Drill Rig and FL262 FREEDOM Loader

The LF160 surface coring rig is a hands-free rod handling solution with an optional rod loader. The rig, paired with the FREEDOM Loader, is designed for contractors who want to target sophisticated surface drilling exploration contracts with clients that stipulate some of the highest safety standards.

MDR700

The MDR700 underground coring mobile drill rig is a powerful rig that utilizes underground exploration technology, such as the LM 700 feed frame. The rig offers wide drilling angles; quick and easy setup, operation and maintenance; advanced mobility; and engineered safety controls. Combined with the optional DCi (digital control interface), contractors have a fully electronic interface to safely and efficiently operate from a distance with one-touch rod feed and pull functionality, along with data logging.

LM110 Underground Rig

The LM110 is a modular drill rig with a number of options for site-specific customization. An optional rod handler can be added to the LM110, which increases safety by locating the driller away from moving parts.

Performance Tooling

Boart Longyear’s performance tooling is specifically engineered for long life and high performance. The tooling serves a wide range of applications and is available for diamond coring and reverse circulation drilling applications.

TruCore

The first product in Boart Longyear’s instrumentation line, TruCore enables drillers to easily provide the accurate data and results that mining clients count on.

Boart Longyear, based in Salt Lake City, touts itself as the world’s leading provider of drilling services and equipment, and performance tooling for the mining industry. The company has more than 9,000 employees worldwide, manufactures equipment in six global factories, and sells to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.boartlongyear.com.