Next-Generation Directional Drill Launched by Ditch Witch

Ditch Witch is rolling out a new horizontal directional drill (HDD), the JT40.

“The JT40 represents the future of horizontal drilling,” says Seth Matthesen, Ditch Witch senior product manager, horizontal directional drills. “The unit integrates machine data into an innovative display to keep operators informed and productive on the job. As with all of our products, we continue to seek customer feedback to improve uptime, profitability and performance, and this machine features several new pending patents to do exactly that.”

The new unit is equipped with two, 7-inch LED displays for a direct view into critical machine operations. In addition, the machine’s real-time carriage-position indicator tells the operator the exact carriage location. A multifunctional, radial operator control is highlighted on the display for better control efficiency, including mud flow and rotation. New to the JT40, tracker information is integrated into the advanced displays for enhanced visibility into all jobsite functions beyond drill operation.

The machine’s raw power, provided by a 160-gross-horsepower, Tier 4 Cummins diesel engine — gives operators 14 percent more horsepower in a smaller package than competitive models in its class. For greater drilling efficiency, the JT40 offers a two-speed, rotational drive system that produces 5,500 foot-pounds of torque.

The machine minimizes pipe-entry distance, giving operators increased drill pipe support as it enters the ground. It holds up to 600 feet of drill pipe onboard allowing for longer bores and increased ROI. Its optimized carriage speed gives contractors improved cycle times for faster installations.

The new Ditch Witch JT40 is available with the option of a fully enclosed cab, with premium heat and air capabilities, or an open operator’s station designed with integrated vandal covers. Both options feature a premium ergonomic seat, extended legroom and place the operator at a 45-degree angle, which allows for visibility of all critical vision points.

Featuring a unique add-a-pipe design, operators are able to manually insert multiple sticks of drill pipe once the pipe box is empty. With the drill’s fold-out, lift-off service doors, operators also gain easy access to daily maintenance points. The JT40 has no daily grease zerks, allowing operators to spend less time on maintenance and more time drilling.

Ditch Witch brand directional drills, trenchers and other products are manufactured by The Charles Machine Works at a facility in Perry, Okla. The family-owned company, founded in 1949, focuses on three principles: honesty, hard work and giving customers the best product in the world. For more information about the Ditch Witch MR90, visit www.ditchwitch.com.