New PowerROC Quarrying Rig Saves on Fuel Consumption

Atlas Copco’s new PowerROC T45, with telescoping boom, is designed for drillers in the construction, aggregate and limestone quarrying industries. The surface drilling rig’s key strengths are flexibility and affordability, the company says. It drills holes from 3 to 5 inches in diameter.

The PowerROC T45 drilling rig’s penetration rate and ease of maintenance are based on the straightforward, modular design of the PowerROC series. The basic rig configuration comes equipped with RD 22S hydraulic rock drill and 370 cfm air compressor.

The Power Eco feature of the new rig saves on fuel consumption by allowing the operator to select one of three engine speeds: 2,000 rpm, 2,100 rpm or 2,200 rpm. Fuel economy varies based on rock conditions. In soft rock conditions, Atlas Copco says drillers have seen fuel consumption reduced by 10 percent or greater on average.

The inclusion of a 20-foot lead rod and three-rod, carousel-style rod handling system give drillers on-board depth capability to 54 feet with single-pass capability of 18 feet.

A hydraulic drilling system controls the rock drill power level, feed force and rotation torque in response to changing rock conditions. The PowerROC 22S features auto-collaring and anti-jam, which are included to make drilling smooth and increase the life of drill accessories.

