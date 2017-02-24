Nidec Acquisitions Expand Product Offerings, Global Presence

Nidec Corporation has acquired Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques, Emerson Electric’s motors, drives and electric power generation businesses. The purchases were effective Jan. 31, 2017. They broaden Nidec’s motor offering and product lineup, including variable speed drives and a complete range of generators. The move also expands Nidec’s global presence.

“This transaction provides a significant expansion in our ability to support more end user applications with more products and technical expertise. There are deep synergies between Leroy-Somer, Control Techniques and other Nidec companies,” says Nidec Motor Corporation CEO Kei Pang. “Together, we will become one of the largest commercial and industrial motor, drive and generator companies in the world with approximately $4 billion annual sales. This acquisition will enhance our capabilities and provide a greater geographic presence to service our global customer base.”

Through this acquisition, Nidec is strengthening its ability to serve power generation, pumping, air moving, automation equipment and other applications with an expanded line of IEC motors, variable speed drives and integrated motor and drive packages.

The acquired businesses, which employ approximately 9,500 people in 42 countries, will be part of Nidec’s Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motor (ACIM) business unit. In the U.S., the new acquisitions include units that operated as Emerson Industrial Automation USA and Kato Engineering, Inc.

Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) is a leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and appliance motors and controls. The NMC product line features a full line of high-efficiency motors that serve industrial, residential and commercial markets in applications ranging from water treatment, mining, oil and gas, and power generation to pool and spa motors, air conditioning condensers, rooftop cooling towers and commercial refrigeration. Parent company Nidec Corporation is a manufacturer of small precision motors, including motors used in hard and optical disk drives. For more information, visit www.nidec-motor.com.