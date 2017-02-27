Product of the Week

Pieresearch Unibar Centralizer

Pieresearch
February 27, 2017
KEYWORDS Pieresearch
Reprints
No Comments

The Unibar Centralizer from Pieresearch is developed for reinforcement steel spacing requirements in single-bar foundation/tieback elements. To achieve proper design strength in any drilled and grouted/concreted hole, the tendon/rebar or anchor material must be centered in the shaft to allow minimum coverage throughout the length of the element. Unibar Centralizers are made of durable, non-corrosive plastic and consist of two halves that are snap together easily. The Unibar Centralizer is designed for bar and strand anchors, soil nails, micropiles, and auger-cast piles. www.pieresearch.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.