Pieresearch Unibar Centralizer
The Unibar Centralizer from Pieresearch is developed for reinforcement steel spacing requirements in single-bar foundation/tieback elements. To achieve proper design strength in any drilled and grouted/concreted hole, the tendon/rebar or anchor material must be centered in the shaft to allow minimum coverage throughout the length of the element. Unibar Centralizers are made of durable, non-corrosive plastic and consist of two halves that are snap together easily. The Unibar Centralizer is designed for bar and strand anchors, soil nails, micropiles, and auger-cast piles. www.pieresearch.com
