New Wastewater Course from Goulds

Goulds Water Technology (GWT) is introducing a wastewater e-Learning course. It covers advantages, disadvantages, features and applications of wastewater pumps and accessories. It also includes instruction on how to properly select a wastewater pump, taking into consideration flow, system capacity, total dynamic head and other crucial calculations.

“As the global water shortage continues to impact the industry, our customers have increased their efforts to treat and reuse wastewater for a variety of residential, agricultural and commercial purposes,” says Tom Stephen, GWT training manager. “Our new wastewater e-Learning course provides water professionals with the knowledge they need to feel confident selecting, installing and troubleshooting wastewater pumps and products.”

The wastewater e-Learning course is part of GWT’s comprehensive education curriculum that includes in-person Factory School seminars, e-Learning courses and WebEx trainings about the latest advancements in residential, commercial and agricultural applications.

An extension of the GWT Factory School, GWT’s e-Learning virtual education program is modified for individual comprehension. Students can now enroll in three courses — basic water systems training, variable frequency drives and wastewater pumps — that contain videos and interactive online resources.

GWT Factory School training courses are held at the Campbell Education Center laboratory in Seneca Falls, N.Y., where attendees learn using actual installations and gain troubleshooting skills. Each course covers the breadth of the GWT product line and related systems, and is available for water professionals with at least one year of industry experience.

Online WebEx training seminars can be accessed globally and are intended to provide dealers, distributors, engineers and OEMs with up-to-date product information, troubleshooting support and other training. Each training seminar is approximately one hour long.

GWT Factory School second quarter class schedule

Wastewater Pumping Product and Application School , April 10-13

Commercial/Industrial Pump Product and Application School, May 1-4

Residential Water System Product Application and Troubleshooting School , May 15-18

GWT Factory School second quarter online WebEx training schedule

No registration necessary; online courses take place at 2 p.m. EST.

Using the New VFD Payback Tool , May 5 and Aug. 21

Introduction of the New e-MP Technology, June 2

Overview of the Fifth Generation HYDROVAR, June 16

Sizing and Selecting a Residential Effluent System, June 19

Typical Causes of Vertical Turbine Failure, June 23

In-depth Look at the Aquavar SOLO 2 , July 17

Commercial Product Overview , July 19

Corrosion Basics, July 31

Troubleshooting Basics, Aug. 7

AC Product, Aug. 9

For more than 30 years, the Goulds Water Technology Factory School has educated thousands of water industry professionals about the latest advancements in commercial, residential and agricultural applications. For course descriptions or to learn how to register, visit www.goulds.com/factory-school.