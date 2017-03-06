Terra Sonic International 150CC
The TSi 150CC sonic drilling rig is designed to offer contractors a small footprint. Using the same sonic head as the TSi 150T sonic rig the 150CC is compact and easier to transport. It offers 7.76 psi ground pressure, has a width of 7.25 feet and fits inside a 20-cubic-yard sea container. The rig weighs 26,000 pounds. In addition, it can angle drill from vertical to 45 degrees, and the mast dumps to the ground when at vertical to 45 degrees. The 150CC can be operated via remote control with speed up to 3.35 miles per hour. It is capable of drilling to depths of as much as 1,000 feet. www.terrasonicinternational.com
