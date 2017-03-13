Pentair Link2O
March 13, 2017
No Comments
Pentair’s Link2O is a wireless, remote communications system that monitors connected devices, providing constant contact 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Using real-time mobile communication technology, it pushes information and notifies customers of issues or conditions with their water system — information that allows them to be prepared and take proactive and preventative action, minimizing surprises and avoiding unnecessary repairs. Homeowners can also decide who receives system information and what action to take. www.pentair.com
