Central Mine Equipment CME-55LC
March 20, 2017
The CME-55LC has a unique feed and retract system, and a quick disconnect mast that allows drilling contractors to work under service station canopies, bridges or other overhead restrictions. The overall setup height with the mast disconnected is 12 feet, 1 inch when mounted on the CME-300 tracked carrier. A high-torque version, the CME-55LCX, is also available. It features a new 130-horsepower diesel engine and can crank out up to 12,100 foot-pounds of rotary torque. www.cmeco.com
