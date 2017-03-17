Lower Cost the Focus of New Vermeer Drill Rod

Building on the tradition of the Firestick drill rod, Vermeer is launching the lower cost Silver Series drill rod.

“There are many similarities between Firestick drill rod and Silver Series drill rod, including the threading and column wall thickness, but there are differences that help us keep a lower price,” says Dave Van Wyk, senior director of Lifecycle at Vermeer. “Firestick drill rod is the industry gold standard, as it offers unmatched quality and steering performance meant for the biggest and toughest jobs. Silver Series drill rod is a close second in terms of performance, giving operators a solid, cost-effective option.”

Silver Series drill rod is composed of S135 common grade steel and goes through the same inspection process as Firestick. Silver Series and Firestick drill rod have the same column wall thickness, which Vermeer says is thinner than some competitive drill rod options.

“Thicker column walls, while cheaper to manufacture, require more force to steer. That can put unbalanced stress on the connections and lead to premature thread wear and even joint failure,” Van Wyk says. “The Silver Series drill rod has the same wall thickness-to-connection strength ratio proven on Firestick drill rod.”

Silver Series drill rod is now available in four sizes: 1.66, 1.9, 2.06 and 2.375 inches for use on the D7x11 through the D24x40 S3 Navigator HDD models, including all current and legacy models in between.

