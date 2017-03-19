Water Week 2017 Kicks Off

The nation’s leading water organizations will join forces in Washington, D.C. this week for Water Week 2017. From March 19 to 25, hundreds of water, wastewater and stormwater professionals, thought leaders, stakeholders and grass roots supporters will gather and advocate with one voice for national policies that advance clean, safe, affordable and sustainable water for all Americans.

During the National Water Policy Fly-in (March 21-22), water organization representatives will meet with members of Congress and federal regulators to discuss crucial water-related public affairs issues. Also included, the Rally for Water (March 22) is a grassroots show of unity on the U.S, Capitol grounds. Key congressional members will attend and speak.

The goal of Water Week is to strengthen the partnership between the federal government and the water sector, emphasize the importance of investment in water infrastructure and research, and continue to inform state and national policymakers about crucial water-related issues.