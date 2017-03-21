Advertisement
Mud-Nox mud dispersant
March 21, 2017
Mud-Nox® is an environmentally-friendly water well development product. It removes “mud-cake,” drilling mud, silt and clay from water wells. Can be added to drilling mud to reduce solids build-up, reduce balling of drilled clay, decrease friction and aid solids suspension. It is highly effective at sediment removal and aids in slipping gravel. Mud-Nox® is ANSI/NSF 60 approved for all water wells. It is non-corrosive, non-contaminating, biodegradable and contains no phosphates.
Cotey Chemical Corporation
coteychemical.com
